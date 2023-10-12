Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Early Week 6 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, and here are the early odds and prediction heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 6, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their second straight home game, as they welcome the New England Patriots to Allegiant Stadium in another crucial game for them. Las Vegas has a chance to get back to .500 after a terrible start to the 2023 NFL season, and surprisingly enough, they are being led by their defense right now.
That is great news as they welcome in a New England Patriots team that did not score this past week, as Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints beat them at home 34-0. Despite the terrible play from the offense, and his benching, Mac Jones will be the starter for the Pats in Week 6, and that should be music to Patrick Graham's ears.
This is always a fun matchup, and last year, we were treated to an instant classic inside Allegiant Stadium. While Bill Belichick is a genius as head coach, his team is downright bad right now, so there is no reason why the Raiders cannot win their second straight game.
Raiders vs Patriots odds for 2023 NFL Week 6
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home favorites in this one to start the betting week, as they are giving 3.0 points to the Patriots. Giving the points will come in at -118, while taking the three points, in other words taking the Patriots against the spread, the odds will be -104.
The over/under for the contest is set at 41.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -105 odds, and the under coming in at -115. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at -172, which means a $100 bet will win $58.14, while a $100 bet on the Packers straight up will come in at +144, or $100 wins you $144.00.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Patriots prediction for 2023 NFL Week 6
There are plenty of storylines when it comes to this matchup, as Josh McDaniels will be taking on his former team for the second season in a row as Raiders head coach. It has been a terrible go for McDaniels at the helm of the Raiders so far, but this is a huge game for both him, and the franchise in general.
I like the Raiders in a big way on Sunday, as they are peaking on defense, and should be able to get after Mac Jones early and often in this one. The Patriots have fallen on hard times, which is great for the rest of the AFC, but this is a game where the Raiders need to go in and put them away early.
They should be able to do just that, and playing against his former team, I like Jimmy Garoppolo to have his best start as Raiders starting quarterback. Look for a big game from Josh Jacobs on the ground, and after Maxx Crosby hits Jones a few times, it should lead to a few more turnovers for this upstart Raiders defense
Final Score: Raiders 24, Patriots 10