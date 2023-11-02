Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants: Early Week 9 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Giants in Week 9, and here is the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
With a brand new head coach on the sidelines, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the New York Giants to town in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. It has been another roller coaster season for the Siilver and Black, but they thankfully ended the tenure of Josh McDaniels on Halloween, and will now turn to Antonio Pierce to lead them on an interim basis.
Here, we look at the early odds for this matchup, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders vs Giants early odds for 2023 NFL Week 9
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home favorites in this one to start the betting week, as they are giving 1.5 points to the Giants. Getting the points will come in at -110, while taking the 1.5 points, in other words taking the Giants against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 37.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -105 odds, and the under coming in at -115. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at -130, which means a $100 bet will win $76.92 while a $100 bet on the Giants straight up will come in at +108, or $100 wins you $108.00.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Giants early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 9
It is a new day for this Raiders franchise, and a huge breath of relief has to be coming from this roster now that Josh McDaniels is gone. The Patriot Way was never a thing, as Tom Brady was the reason they won all those championships, so trying to recreate that 20 years later in Las Vegas made absolutely no sense.
With Pierce at the helm, you can expect some incredible passion from the head coaching spot going forward, something that the players will feed off of. Pierce has already sent the aged Jimmy Garoppolo to the bench in favor of Aidan O'Connell, and I believe that will bring a spark to this Raiders offense.
The Giants are not a good team, and they struggled their last time out against the New York Jets at home. Daniel Jones may return at quarterback, and Saquon Barkley is a tremendous weapon, but the Raiders should be able to take care of business against one of the worst teams in the NFC right now.
In the end, I expect this team to play an inspired brand of football now that McDaniels is gone, with O'Connell winning for the first time as an NFL starter.
Final Score: Raiders 20, Giants 14