Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets: Early Week 10 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the New York Jets in Week 10, and here is the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Coming off a dominant win against the New York Giants in Week 9, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the other tenant of Metlife Stadium, the New York Jets, to Allegiant Stadium in Week 10 matchup. The Jets are coming in off a short week, having been beaten by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, and are reeling after sputtering so bad on offense.
Here, we look at the early odds for this matchup, and give a mid-week prediction.
Raiders vs Jets early odds for 2023 NFL Week 10
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 1.5 points from the Jets. Getting the points will come in at -105, while giving the 1.5 points, in other words taking the Jets against the spread, the odds will be -115.
The over/under for the contest is set at 36.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -105 odds, and the under coming in at -115. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +106, which means a $100 bet will win $106.00 while a $100 bet on the Jets straight up will come in at -124, or $100 wins you $80.65.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Jets early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 10
Despite the fact that they are technically listed as the underdogs in this game, I believe the Raiders are going to win this game outright. The Raiders are coming off a strong victory against the New York Giants, and with how bad the Jets have been on offense with Zach Wilson as their quarterback, I would expect a repeat performance in primetime on Sunday night.
The Raiders defense has been much better this season, and Josh Jacobs really benefited from Aidan O'Connell being inserted as the team's starting quarterback. If the Raiders can get the run game going against the Jets like they did against the Giants in Week 9, I believe they will wear down the Jets defense, moving to .500 on the season before huge matchups against the Dolphins and Chiefs.
Final Score: Raiders 17, Jets 10