Raiders News: Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended, but it won't matter
Las Vegas won't see an impact from the NFL's decision.
By Ryan Heckman
In a bit of surprising news on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders received notice that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was being suspended by the NFL for two games.
The suspension comes due to Garoppolo violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances, believe it or not.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the violation came because of a prescribed medication Garoppolo was using.
Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension will mean nothing for the Raiders in 2024
This isn't necessarily big news for the Raiders, in the end. It's more tied to Garoppolo's next team.
For those who may haven't been following, Garoppolo's future in Las Vegas is anything but certain. In fact, a couple of months ago, there was a report that suggested Garoppolo would be released this offseason barring a "stunning turn of events."
It makes sense, too. Garoppolo was brought in because he and Josh McDaniels had worked together previously in New England. But after McDaniels was fired, the team turned to rookie Aidan O'Connell for the remainder of the year, even when Garoppolo came back from injury.
This offseason, the Raiders won't even be sticking with O'Connell under center. They are going to make a move at quarterback. The question isn't whether or not it'll happen, but rather who will end up playing quarterback for the team in 2024.
it isn't going to be Garoppolo, though. He is going to be released. As of Friday, Schefter also reported that the team does, indeed, plan to release him.
Garoppolo's suspension will end up impacting his next destination, and likely as a backup. No team is going to sign him as a starting quarterback while knowing he will miss the first two games of the season. Not to mention, Garoppolo isn't exactly starter material at this point in his career.
In six starts last year, Garoppolo threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions with a quarterback rating of just 77.7.