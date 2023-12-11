Las Vegas Raiders: What is next after embarrassing loss to Minnesota?
The Raiders lost one of the lowest scoring games in NFL history in a game that raised a lot of eyebrows on some big decision.
By Jason Willis
After the long break for the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders returned with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings. As has been the story for most of the season, the defense was an elite unit once again.
On offense, there is not much to be said about this one. Despite having plenty of skill position talent, the team was completely inept on that side of the ball. With just 202 total yards of offense, the team lost 3-0 in what was the lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years.
The running game was once again atrocious as Josh Jacobs had just 34 of the team's paltry 56 rushing yards before he left the game with an injury in the second half.
In the passing game, Bo Hardegree’s play calling was completely uninspired and lacked any sense of creativity. Unfortunately, rookie Aidan O’Connell simply doesn’t have the talent to overcome the poor playcalling.
This was especially evident against a veteran defensive playcaller like Brian Flores who overwhelmed a flustered O’Connell for the entire game. It all came to a crescendo on the final drive when the rookie passer threw an interception to linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on a route where Davante Adams was never open.
As mentioned, the defense was once again highly impressive as they pitched a shutout until two minutes were left in the fourth quarter. With another two sacks to bring his season total to 13.5, Maxx Crosby further proved why he should be getting legitimate consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.