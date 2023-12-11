Las Vegas Raiders: What is next after embarrassing loss to Minnesota?
The Raiders lost one of the lowest scoring games in NFL history in a game that raised a lot of eyebrows on some big decision.
By Jason Willis
What’s Next for the Raiders?
Unfortunately, this was the type of game that cost people jobs as it is never acceptable to get shut out in an NFL game especially so when the defense only allows three points. For all of Antonio Pierce, Bo Hardegree, and Aidan O’Connell, this might have signaled the end of their futures with the Raiders.
For Hardegree and O’Connell, the promise they showed early on in their tenure has disappeared. The offensive coordinator has been extremely timid since his first game against the Giants and appears completely reluctant to go down the field to his best players.
O’Connell just has no physical ability or traits to help him in situations like the ones he was faced with today. Brian Flores knew his arm wasn’t going to beat them down the field or in tight windows and he doesn’t have the athletic ability to make the plays out of structure. A fine backup, he is not even close to the long-term solution.