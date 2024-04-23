NFL Draft 2024: Top 6 potential targets for Raiders at pick no. 13
Which of these would be the best-case scenario for Vegas?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
If Vegas is set on taking a tackle and both Alt and Fuaga are gone by the time they're on the board, they could have their pick between either Penn State's Olu Fashanu or Washington's Troy Fautanu. Now, to be fair, either one of them would be a great pickup. Fautanu, though, has found himself mocked higher and higher while Fashanu has fallen a bit over the last few months.
If you want an agile, athletic tackle, look elsewhere. Fautanu is a pile-mover. He's going to be the more physical type than a guy who gets out in space, which is fine to an extent. If he gets his hands on you, as a defensive lineman, you're likely not going anywhere. Fautanu could give this line the second anchor it needs on the edge.
4. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Back to the cornerback position. If Arnold is off the board and Vegas wants to solidify that spot, then Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell is another excellent option. He brings 4.33 speed to the position, but also possesses the skills necessary to be more than just a one-trick pony. He's not your typical Combine standout who impresses in drills yet might not translate to the league. No, Mitchell is going to be a good player.
To go with speed, Mitchell's physicality is impressive. He is strong and a willing run defender, too.