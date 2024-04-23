NFL Draft 2024: Top 6 potential targets for Raiders at pick no. 13
Which of these would be the best-case scenario for Vegas?
By Ryan Heckman
5. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Let's assume the top four quarterbacks are all gone. If the Raiders have no trade-back option and want to ensure they get a chance at a franchise quarterback, then they might not have much of a choice but to go with Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. It would be looked at as a reach, sure, but considering the Raiders wouldn't pick again until pick no. 44 in the second round, they likely wouldn't have a chance at Penix by then.
Penix is viewed as a late-first or early-second rounder, but the fact is, he'll have a good shot to pan out as a starter in the NFL. Whether it's the first or second round, he might be the Raiders' best chance at a franchise quarterback, therefore he's certainly in play at no. 13.
6. (Insert top-4 quarterback here)
There is always the chance that some type of miracle happens at the Raiders could have a chance at one of Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy or Jayden Daniels at no. 13. The chances are extremely slim, and we could wind up seing quarterbacks go with the first four picks. But, we have seen crazier things happen in the draft. Las Vegas should, at the very least, be prepared for their chance at extreme value with the 13th pick.
On a more realistic note, if they see one of the top four quarterbacks slip outside the top seven or eight picks, then it's officially time to trade up, right?