Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Profile: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
One of the drafts best quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels is firmly on the Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
With the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up and the free agency period opening up shortly, the Las Vegas Raiders are still in dire need of a quarterback.
With Jimmy Garoppolo likely to be dumped in the coming weeks after a failed tenure as the hand-picked starting quarterback of Josh McDaniels, Aidan O’Connell is the only quarterback on the roster.
Selected in the fourth round of last year's draft, “AOC” was not expected to see the field as a rookie but following a solid showing in the pre-season, he was given the nod early on following injury to Garoppolo eventually named the starter by Antonio Pierce following McDaniels firing.
Overall, O’Connell played quite well for a fourth-round selection who was thrown into a tough situation with a first-time playcaller in Bo Hardagree and helped the Raiders to a 5-4 record down the stretch.
Still, O’Connell showed lots of what made him a day three pick in the first place as his overall arm talent is just not up to par with the NFL’s best starters, and he appears to be a long-term backup.
Luckily for the Raiders and their new front office, there is a bevy of quarterback options in both the draft and free agency this off-season. One of them is LSU’s Jayden Daniels who head coach Antonio Pierce knows very well.