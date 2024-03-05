Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Profile: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
One of the drafts best quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels is firmly on the Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
Background
For fans of college football, Jayden Daniels needs no introduction as one of the sport's very best players. However, before his time at LSU, he was recruited to Arizona State as a four-star, where he became the first true freshman starter at quarterback in the school's history.
The team's starter from 2019-2022, he has varying degrees of success on a coaching staff led by Herm Edwards and featuring current Raiders head man Antonio Pierce. He would transfer to LSU upon the discovery of recurring violations within the Sun Devils program.
In his lone season with the Tigers, Daniels was simply the best player in the country with 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns to go along with 1,134 rushing yards and another ten scores on the ground. With these numbers he earned nearly every award college football has to offer including the esteemed Heisman Trophy.
After declaring for the NFL Draft, Daniels opted out of all testing at the Scouting Combine and did not participate in throwing drills. Instead, he plans to do so at LSU’s Pro Day.