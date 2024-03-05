Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Profile: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
One of the drafts best quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels is firmly on the Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
Strengths
When watching Jayden Daniels play it is quite clear that he is an experienced passer as he is more than willing to work the full field in the passing game. Mechanically, he is a joy to watch as his release and footwork are impeccable and allow him to throw with a great rhythm.
The most glaring part of Daniels’ tape is the electric plays created from outside of the pocket. An elite-level runner, he consistently created huge plays with his legs last year at LSU on both designed runs and just broken-down passing plays. Similar to Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, his legs are his best checkdown. This will undoubtedly be a huge part of his game at the next level as his speed and creativity are too much for defenses to handle.
His downfield passing is another strength of his. With plenty of arm strength and velocity to make throws 45+ yards with ease, his ability to throw with touch and layer the ball through coverage sticks out. His ball placement on these downfield shots is a thing of beauty as you often couldn’t hand it to the receiver better than Daniels throws it.