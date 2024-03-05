Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Profile: LSU QB Jayden Daniels
One of the drafts best quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels is firmly on the Raiders radar.
By Jason Willis
Evaluation
An electric player who won the Heisman Trophy his final season at LSU, Jayden Daniels is well worth a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. While his legs will be the story and take up most of the highlights, his arm has the goods as well.
More than capable of running an NFL offense physically, but he will need to speed up mentally as he moves on the the pros. Not an impossible task, but he may struggle early on in his rookie season as he adapts to NFL speed.
In a perfect world, his next offensive coordinator will be willing to use his legs often while getting him some downfield opportunities off of play action. While he may not be a bonafide top-five selection, Daniels still has franchise-changing talent and appears to be trending in that direction.
If Las Vegas would like to reunite Daniels with Pierce, something the new head coach has not been shy about, they will have to make a trade-up to acquire his services. With a move into the top three necessary, multiple first-round picks will be sacrificed in the name of acquiring the LSU star. If he hits, however, it is all worth it.
Once in the building with Las Vegas, it would be imperative that Luke Getsy learns from his mistakes with Justin Fields in Chicago and gets Daniels more opportunities in the designed run game. This was a massive black mark on the Bear's offenses in recent years and could outright ruin Daniels's career if not remedied.