Questionable Call: Raiders 5-round mock draft pushes chips in on Aidan O'Connell
By Ryan Heckman
The Raiders' pass defense has been in the middle of the pack this year, but their cornerback room could use some work. Veteran Marcus Peters won't be around very long, even if he does come back for another year in 2024. This is a team that needs to start investing top-tier draft capital into the cornerback position.
In the second round, TCU cornerback Josh Newton is going to make Raiders fans very happy. The six-foot Newton is a former wide receiver, for starters, and it shows. Newton has phenomenal ball skills. When the ball is in the air, you can easily tell that this kid had been a wideout in his previous years. He knows how to track.
Over the past two seasons, Newton has accumulated four interceptions while totaling 21 passes defensed. Newton's body control and footwork will certainly remind you of a receiver as well. His knowledge of the position allows him to be a menace to opposing wideouts, getting up in their business during the catch process and making it difficult on his man.
Not only is he stout in coverage, but Newton will also help out in the run game when asked. He's a physical ball player.