Questionable Call: Raiders 5-round mock draft pushes chips in on Aidan O'Connell
By Ryan Heckman
After this season, I could very well see the Raiders moving on from former NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs. They have given him a ton of work this year, but after this one-year deal is up, it might be time to find a replacement. With the recent history of the Raiders and Jacobs not being able to see eye to eye, it only makes sense.
The running back position is so easily replaceable, too, which is why the Raiders could have their next starting running back here in the third round with Florida State's Trey Benson, who joins his former college teammate Verse in Las Vegas.
Benson is a bigger back at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He is a physical runner who churns his legs until the whistle blows, all while pushing piles and shedding tacklers. Benson could step right into Jacobs' shoes as the team's no. 1 back and Vegas wouldn't miss a beat. Jacobs is also a bigger back, coming out around 210-215 pounds. So, this team is used to a more physical runner between the tackles.
Having the ability to catch the ball, too, Benson could be an all-around back for the Raiders.