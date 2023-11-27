Questionable Call: Raiders 5-round mock draft pushes chips in on Aidan O'Connell
By Ryan Heckman
5 of 5
With the final pick in our five-round mock, the Raiders go offensive line by selecting Iowa guard Connor Colby. The interior of the Raiders' offensive line could use a bit of a boost, specifically giving Dylan Parham some competition. Of all three starters, Parham has struggled the most this year, especially in run blocking.
If the Raiders can gain some depth here, that would be a plus. Colby stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 305 pounds, so he has great size for the interior. Drafting a Big Ten offensive lineman is typically a good move, too, so at the very least, Colby comes in and competes with Parham and winds up being a fantastic depth piece.