Las Vegas Raiders: NFLN Week 1 2023 preseason Sunday slate is gold for Raider Nation
Buckle up for what should be an exciting Sunday, as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the 49ers, and Derek Carr takes on the Chiefs.
By Brad Weiss
We are only a few days away from the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of their 2023 preseason slate. The Raiders and 49ers have a long history, and while this game is likely not to feature many of the big names that will lead each team in 2023, it is going to be an exciting Sunday of football.
Las Vegas added a ton of new faces to the roster this offseason, including nine NFL Draft picks. Many of those picks will be on display on Sunday, as they look to make their move up the depth chart, and for some late-round picks, find their way onto the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season against the Denver Broncos.
On Sunday, the Raiders will kick off their 2023 preseason schedule against the 49ers at home, which will be the second game of a two-game Sunday schedule for the NFL Network. Both games will be televised by the network, and both games have deep ties when it comes to Raider Nation.
Sunday NFL Network slate is perfect for Raiders fans
The action kicks off at 10:00AM PT in a battle between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are a long-time rival of the Silver and Black, and their opponent, the Saints, have a certain quarterback starting in this game that Raiders fans are certainly familiar with.
New Orleans has stated that they plan to play Derek Carr against the Chiefs, the former nine-year starter for the Raiders. To see Carr play against the Chiefs to kick off the Sunday slate is going to be must-see television for Raiders fans, even if he only plays a series or two.
After that game, the network will air the Raiders vs 49ers preseason tilt, so buckle up for a full day of NFL football that should more than interest Raider Nation. You could not ask for a better start to the 2023 preseason if you are a Raiders fan.