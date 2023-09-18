Las Vegas Raiders: It is not time for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders were beaten badly by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but that does not mean it is time for Aidan O'Connell to supplant Jimmy Garoppolo.
By Brad Weiss
3. The Raiders are in position to give up on the season just yet
Sure, the loss to the Buffalo Bills was a bad one, as the Raiders were the only team in the 1PM ET window to be blown out from the start. However, it was only the second game of the season, and as the team heads towards Week 3, they are actually in first place in the AFC West, so not the time to turn the page on Garoppolo.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are both winless, and the Kansas City Chiefs join the Raiders starting the season out at 1-1. That means the AFC West is wide open right now, and the Raiders need to do everything they can to make sure they stay in the mix as we inch closer to October.
Maybe the season goes off the rails the next few weeks, and the defense proves to be very bad once again, while the offensive line continues to struggle to get push. If that is the case, turn to O'Connell down the road, but right now, with plenty of season left, and sitting at 1-1, it should be Jimmy G's time to turn this season around, not a rookie.