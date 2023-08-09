Observations from the Las Vegas Raiders first unofficial 2023 depth chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2023 preseason on Tuesday, and we have some thoughts.
By Brad Weiss
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 season heading into their preseason Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders will play three preseason games before their regular season opener against Denver on September 10, and this depth chart is certain to change from now, until then.
Here, we dive into the first unofficial depth chart and a few things that caught our eyes.
Luke Masterson holding on as a starting OLB
Going into training camp, it was clear that the Las Vegas Raiders needed more talent at the linebacker position. To fix this issue, the Raiders brought in former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris, who figures to be in the mix for a starting job as the preseason wears on.
However, when the first depth chart of the summer was released, Luke Masterson was still holding strong as one of the starters for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Masterson joined the Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2022, and actually made the 53-man roster out of camp, appearing in all 17 games as a rookie
He is going to be pushed by guys like Harris, Amari Burney, and Curtis Bolton this summer, but he has earned the respect and trust of the coaching staff.