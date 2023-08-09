Observations from the Las Vegas Raiders first unofficial 2023 depth chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2023 preseason on Tuesday, and we have some thoughts.
By Brad Weiss
Observations from the Las Vegas Raiders first unofficial 2023 depth chart
No return job for Tre Tucker
With the aforementioned No. 100 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Tre Tucker from Cincinnati. After adding so much talent at wide receiver via free agency, and with other needs on both sides of the ball, Tucker seemed like a bit of a reach at the time, but it could end up being quite the steal.
Tucker has been outstanding throughout his first NFL camp, proving to be a legitimate option at the wide receiver position. During his time at Cincinnati, he was also an incredible return man, and entering Year 1 in the league, that was assumed to be a role he would fill at the NFL level.
When the depth chart was released, Tucker was nowhere to be found when it comes to the two return spots, as DeAndre Carter was listed as the No. 1 kick and punt returner. Ameer Abdullah and DJ Turner were listed as the No. 2 and 3 kick returners behind Carter, with Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Cole Jr. coming in as the No. 2 and 3 punt returners.
If he cannot push his way into a real role in the passing game, you have to think Tucker will eventually be asked to handle return duties.