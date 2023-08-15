3 observations from the Raiders updated depth chart heading into 2023 preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders throttled the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some observations from their latest depth chart release.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had an excellent start to their 2023 preseason, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Allegiant Stadium in Week 1. From the outset, it was clear the Raiders came to play, as rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell led them to a touchdown on their opening drive.
Las Vegas would dominate the San Francisco 49ers all game long, turning a 14-7 halftime lead to a 34-7 drubbing. Of course, many stars did not play in the game, but that does not change the fact that the Raiders looked deeper, and more disciplined than they have in quite some time.
With the Los Angeles Rams ahead of them in preseason game No. 2, the Raiders will head to Los Angeles for some joint practices ahead of the game on Saturday night. These joint practices prove to be valuable work for the starters, and as was the case on Sunday, the expectation is that the first-team guys will sit out for the most part.
The Raiders recently updated their depth chart ahead of the game against the Rams, and you can view that here. With that said, here are some observations from the recent depth chart release.