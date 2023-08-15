3 observations from the Raiders updated depth chart heading into 2023 preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders throttled the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some observations from their latest depth chart release.
By Brad Weiss
Observations from the Raiders recently updated offensive depth chart
Raiders RB Sincere McCormick rockets up the depth chart
It was a banner day for Raiders running back Sincere McCormick on Sunday, as he found the end zone on the ground, and through the air. McCormick was signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason, but suffered a torn ACL and missed his entire rookie season in the NFL.
A third-team All-American at UTSA, McCormick is getting a chance to prove he is healthy enough to make this roster, and as of now, stands behind only Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah on the depth chart. That will change if Josh Jacobs returns, but he is putting himself in position to make a roster somewhere if not with the Raiders.
Aidan O'Connell still the Raiders No. 3 QB
The Raiders decided to start Aidan O'Connell against the San Francisco 49ers, and what a great decision that ended up being. O'Connell looked like the best rookie quarterback to come out of the 2023 NFL Draft class in the game, throwing for 141 yards on 15-of-18 passing with one touchdown.
Because of the effort, many felt he put himself in position to pass Brian Hoyer on the depth chart, but that is not the case just yet. Hoyer is a 15-year veteran, and has the trust of Josh McDaniels, but a few more efforts from O'Connell like we saw on Sunday and things could change in a hurry.