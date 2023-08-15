3 observations from the Raiders updated depth chart heading into 2023 preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders throttled the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some observations from their latest depth chart release.
By Brad Weiss
Observations from the Raiders recently updated defensive depth chart
No changes for the Raiders defense
The Raiders were stout on the defensive side of the ball during the 49ers, and did so without nearly 90 percent of their starting defense taking the field. While guys like Maxx Crosby, Marcus Peters, Divine Deablo, and Robert Spillane watched from the sidelines, the second-team and guys fighting for roster spots dominated the 49ers offense.
Amari Burney stood out in his NFL debut, getting to the quarterback for a sack, and nearly intercepting a ball in the second half. The defensive line looked better than it has in a long time, as the group racked up four sacks as a unit, and got pressure on Trey Lance nearly every time he dropped back to pass.
Still, despite guys stepping up in a big way on Sunday, the depth chart for the Raiders remains the same as it was heading into the 49ers matchup. There should be some changes as we inch closer to the regular season, but for now, it appears to be status quo on that side of the ball, especially with the lower-depth chart guys battling each other for roster spots.