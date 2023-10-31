Las Vegas Raiders offense atrocious in MNF loss to Detroit Lions
In a game the Las Vegas Raiders had to win, the offense failed them yet again in a blowout loss against the Detroit Lions.
By Jason Willis
On the heels of being embarrassed by the Chicago Bears in Week 7 on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders headed to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night in Week 8. The Raiders went into the Bears game with a chance to go over .500 for the first time since the 2021 NFL season, but since that day, it has been a downward spiral for the franchise.
Monday night was just another glaring example of why the Josh McDaniels experiment at head coach was a mistake, and it is clear Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer able to win at the NFL level. Sitting at 3-5 and with the NFL's trade deadline today, it may be time for the Raiders to be sellers.
Garoppolo has consistently missed throws this season, and when he stands in the pocket, he is an easy target for the defensive line. The lack of a deep threat passing attack has hindered what Josh Jacobs wants to do in the run game, and while the defense has been better, there is nothing going on with the offense that can help them get off the field.
Here, we take an in-depth look at the latest Raiders loss.