Las Vegas Raiders offense atrocious in MNF loss to Detroit Lions
In a game the Las Vegas Raiders had to win, the offense failed them yet again in a blowout loss against the Detroit Lions.
By Jason Willis
Lions pull away from the Raiders in the second half
After giving Adams his first catch of the game before they went punted the ball away, Marcus Peters made his biggest play as a Raider when he returned a Jared Goff interception for a touchdown that cut the lead down to two.
However, due to more failure from the Las Vegas offense, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was able to rip off a long run to give Detroit a 23-14 lead and essentially end the game.
At this point, despite the quality play overall from the defense, the Raiders are a bad team due to a dreadful group on offense.
Garoppolo is turnover-prone and severely limited physically. Adams, despite asking for the ball, has had some big drops over the last two weeks. Hunter Renfrow, a Pro Bowler not long ago, looks like an entirely different player.
Truly, it is hard to imagine how head coach Josh McDaniels keeps his job for much longer. His hand-picked quarterback has failed tremendously and his offense has not scored more than 17 points in a game yet.
Above all, it feels like the offense has quit on him and isn’t even functional because of it. This all came to a head when Garoppollo missed Adams wide-open down the field twice in the fourth quarter and the cameras caught him slamming his helmet on the sideline. Truthfully, it is hard to blame him.
On the bright side, Maxx Crosby once again displayed his elite talents on a national stage. Raiders Nation knows he deserves recognition but these primetime games may just get him some Defensive Player of the Year votes.