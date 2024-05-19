Las Vegas Raiders offense could be better than expected in 2024
By Brad Weiss
With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, many media outlets began to put their predictions in for the upcoming season. We have seen everything from win-loss expectations, and ranking position groups for each team, and around every corner has been negative articles about the Las Vegas Raiders.
First, the Raiders quarterback room was listed as the worst in the NFL, and then came some predictions that the Silver and Black could only win six games this season. While it is early, and these kind of predictions mean absolutely nothing, it is clear that the national media is not high on the Raiders for the 2024 campaign.
However, the Raiders should have one of the better defenses in the NFL this season, led by a strong defensive line headlined by Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, and Christian Wilkins. Las Vegas also got strong play from their linebacker group in 2023, so if the secondary can exceed expectations, that side of the ball should be in good shape.
But what about the offense?
Raiders offense should be better than expected in 2024
The quarterback room was rated the worst in football, but is the combination of Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II really that? Both men won at the NFL level last season, and once he was named full-time starter of the Raiders, O'Connell helped the team to wins over all three AFC West opponents.
Then there is the loss of Josh Jacobs in free agency, but the Raiders running back room is much deeper than it was a year ago today. Jacobs was an outstanding back, but Zamir White looked the part last season, and the Raiders added some great reinforcements at the position as well.
In terms of the weapons in the passing game, the Raiders could have the best of the bunch in the AFC, led by elite wide receivers, and a tight end tandem that should dominate in 2024. The offensive line will have to be better than advertised, but overall, this has the potential to be a very potent offense this season.