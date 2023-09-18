Las Vegas Raiders old issues come back to life in loss to the Buffalo Bills
All of the good feelings from Week 1 are gone after the Las Vegas Raiders get embarrassed in Buffalo, 38-10.
By Brad Weiss
Following their Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, there was a lot to like about the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Jimmy Garoppolo looked impressive running Josh McDaniels's offense, the defense looked faster and deeper, and overall, the Raiders looked like they may have turned the corner from a six-win season a year ago.
Following the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is time to pump the breaks.
After an impressive offensive drive to open the game, capped by a Garoppolo to Davante Adams touchdown, it was all downhill for the Silver and Black. Garoppolo had a tipped screen for an interception on the team's next drive, and before you knew it, the Raiders were heading into the locker room at halftime down 21-10.
Las Vegas would not score again, and as they left Highmark Stadium on the wrong side of a 38-10 decision, it was clear the team had hit rock bottom. The Raiders were dominated in the trenches, the run game was non-existent, and Sean McDermott was playing chess to McDaniels's checkers in the matchup of head coaches.
If this is how the team is going to play against good competition, the franchise is a long way away from being competitive in the AFC.
Raiders have to move on to Week 3
Week 3 brings a home opener for the Silver and Black, and it will be interesting to see what team comes out to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After trying to cure a ton of the issues from last season, and seeming to take a step forward in Week 1, old issues came back to haunt the Raiders in their Week 2 loss to Buffalo.
It is only one game, and despite the terrible effort on Sunday, the Raiders are still in first place heading into the Sunday Night Football matchup against Pittsburgh. Maybe they move forward from this and get better as a team, but the way the Raiders played on Sunday could lead to another disappointing season in the desert.