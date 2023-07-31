A sneak peek at Las Vegas Raiders opponents for 2024 season
The 2023 NFL season has yet to get underway, but we already have a pretty good idea who the opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders will be in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 roster is currently being shaped in Henderson, Nevada, as the calendar moves to August and training camp really starts to ramp up. On Tuesday, the Raiders will put the pads on for the first time this summer, and with so many position battles, it is certain to be an exciting couple of weeks heading into the 2023 regular season.
Expectations are a bit tampered for the Raiders this season, as they won only six games last year, and reshuffled the roster once again this offseason. Still, there is elite talent on both sides of the ball, and enough veteran leadership that could make the Raiders a sleeper this upcoming season.
Looking ahead, the slate in 2024 could be even more daunting than the tough schedule they have ahead of them in 2023.
An early look at the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 opponents
We already know the usual suspects, as the Raiders will play the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos at home, and on the road. Those three teams are expected to challenge for playoff spots in 2023, and being division rivals, those games are always going to be tough.
The two divisions that the Raiders are playing next season are the AFC North and NFC South, so there are a ton of interesting matchups there. The AFC North is loaded with talent like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and could send multiple teams to the playoffs this season.
One big name from the NFC South is Derek Carr, a nine-year starting quarterback for the Raiders who will be entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints in 2024. That is certain to be a date circled by many in Raider Nation, and the only downside is that the Raiders have to go to New Orleans to play that one.
Three games are too be determined, and will be based on where teams end up in their respective divisions. The Raiders will play the team who finishes where they finish in the AFC West against teams from the AFC East, NFC West, and AFC South.
- Home: Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, AFC South TBD
- Away: Denver, Kansas City, Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC East TBD, NFC West TBD
As you can see, the Raiders plan nine on the road, and eight at home next season, and against some elite teams. It is good to look ahead, but let us focus on the task at hand in 2023, and that is turning around a team that won only six games a year ago.