Overreactions after the Las Vegas Raiders move to 2-0 in the 2023 Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have started the preseason out with a 2-0 record, so of course, the overreactions are loud and clear.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders rolled over the Los Angeles Rams, as their impressive 2023 Preseason continued on the road inside SoFi Stadium. Once again, rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was impressive, while the defense continues to make plays, especially in the passing game.
Overall, it was a convincing win that got Raider Nation excited about the possibilities for this team moving forward. Over the past two offseason, general manager Dave Ziegler has made wholesale changes to this roster, and we are finally starting to see some of the fruits of his labor.
While a 2-0 record is nice, remember, the Raiders went undefeated last preseason under Josh McDaniels, so wins in August do not necessarily translate to wins in the Fall. The Raiders do have a more talented roster than they did a summer ago, and look to be playing an inspired brand of football, but we need to pump the brakes a bit.
Here, we look at some of the big overreactions after the Raiders trounced the Rams on Saturday night.