Overreactions after the Las Vegas Raiders move to 2-0 in the 2023 Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have started the preseason out with a 2-0 record, so of course, the overreactions are loud and clear.
By Brad Weiss
3. The Raiders will be a playoff team in 2023
After starting out the preseason with a 2-0 record, and looking pretty dominant doing so, could the Raiders actually be better than expected in 2023? This is a team coming off a six-win season a year ago, and one that has made a ton of changes with the roster, while also facing one of the tougher schedules in the league.
Last year, the Raiders won all their preseason games as well, and that was followed up by one of the more dissapointing seasons in recent memory. Yes, I believe they are a better team than they were a year ago, but there are still a lot of question marks, including Josh Jacobs, as well as the defensive side of the ball.
2. Finally, the Raiders have a good defense
Staying with that thought, and real Raiders fan has to be excited by what they have seen from the defense this preseason. Guys are playing well on all three levels, and it looks like the secondary could actually be a formidable unit for the first time in a long time.
However, the Raiders have also yet to face a starting NFL quarterback this offseason, as well as any real weapons on the outside. I would temper my expectations for this defense until we see who actually makes the 53-man roster, and how Patrick Graham can adjust to the talent in his second season as defensive coordinator.