Overreactions after the Las Vegas Raiders move to 2-0 in the 2023 Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have started the preseason out with a 2-0 record, so of course, the overreactions are loud and clear.
By Brad Weiss
Overreactions after the Raiders move to 2-0 in the 2023 Preseason
1. Aidan O'Connell should be the starter
The Raiders 2023 preseason has revolved around one player, and that is rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. While we have seen some players step up as well, it is O'Connell who has stolen the show through the first two preseason games, as he has played like a seasoned vet, and not someone who was take on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
While I am all for the fact that he should be the QB2, as Brian Hoyer's time in the NFL should come to an end, the noise about him supplanting Jimmy Garoppolo this summer is just silly. Garoppolo was brought in here to help Josh McDaniels win games, and he is a proven winner at the NFL level, and appears healthy finally.
O'Connell could be the future at the position, but he has been playing against mostly second-team guys, or players who will not be on an NFL roster in two weeks, so him ascending to QB1 is a bit far-fetched. There is no way the Raiders would cut Garoppolo and hand the franchise over to O'Connell this summer, and while that certainly could happen next offseason, O'Connell is best served learning under Jimmy G in Year 1.