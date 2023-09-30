Las Vegas Raiders pick off Justin Herbert twice, and more bold predictions in 2023 Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and here are some bold predictions for the AFC West matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season brings an AFC West matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are looking to move to .500 on the young season. Las Vegas got their season started with an AFC West victory against Denver in Week 1, but two straight losses have put their season in jeopardy already.
The matchup this week will be against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have also gotten out to a 1-2 start to the season. Despite their issues, the Chargers are getting great play from quarterback Justin Herbert, who has six touchdowns against zero interceptions through the first three games.
Herbert and the Chargers offense are dealing with some big injuries, but have the ability to hit on big plays at any time. In order for the Raiders to win this one, they will need some bold predictions to come true.
Raiders at Chargers 2023 Week 4 Bold Predictions
Herbert tosses two interceptions
As we stated earlier, Herbert has yet to throw an interception this season, but that could change in a big way on Sunday. Corey Linsley will miss the game with a non-emergent heart issue, and the team will be without Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams as well.
That means Herbert could be under pressure a ton this Sunday, and the Raiders secondary has to capitalize if that is the case. If they do that, Herbert could be in for a couple of interceptions thrown.
Josh Jacobs runs for 150-plus yards
The time is now for Josh Jacobs to get his season on track, as he has been non-existent through the team's first three games. Jacobs has had good success against the Chargers in the past, and if the Raiders are going to win on Sunday, he has to get it going.
I believe the Raiders offensive line will create some big holes for Jacobs in this one, and in the end, he could easily eclipse the 100-yard mark. There is nothing Josh McDaniels would like more than for Jacobs to dominate from start to finish, ending the game with over 150 yards on the ground.
Hunter Renfrow racks up 100 yards receiving
Another Raiders star offensive player who has been non-existent this season has been Hunter Renfrow, though they did try to work him in the offense a bit more in Week 3. Renfrow is one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL, and if Derwin James misses this one due to injury, he could go off.