Las Vegas Raiders: 3 players who should fall down the depth chart after the Rams game
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and these three players could be sliding down the depth chart after it.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Rams in preseason Week No. 2. The Raiders dominated in their preseason opener, thumping the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 34-7, and now they will look to do the same against the 49ers NFC West counterpart.
For the Raiders, the Week 1 win was quite impressive, as they did it without most of the star power currently on the roster. While the Rams did not play most of their starters either, it showed that the Raiders have incredible depth on the team, which should make cuts even harder for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels this summer.
Going into Week 2 of the preseason slate, position battles are raging, and you could tell there was a lot of intensity during practice on Wednesday vs the Rams. Guys are fighting for their football lives as we come down the stretch of the preseason, so you can expect them to put it all on the line this weekend.
Here, we look at three Raiders who should fall down the depth chart listed on Raiders.com after the Rams game on Saturday.