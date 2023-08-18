Las Vegas Raiders: 3 players who should fall down the depth chart after the Rams game
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and these three players could be sliding down the depth chart after it.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders backup QB Brian Hoyer
In Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to start rookie Aidan O'Connell against the San Francisco 49ers. The fourth-round draft pick from Purdue did not disappoint, as he lit up the 49ers defense to the tune of 15-of-18 passing for over 140 yards and a touchdown pass to Keelan Cole Sr.
O'Connell looked calm and poised under center for the Raiders, standing in the pocket to deliver the football downfield, and even making things happen with his feet when needed. It was the kind of debut that really shocked the NFL landscape, and may have put O'Connell on the map going into the 2023 NFL season.
So where does that leave him in terms of the depth chart?
The Raiders brought in both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, two former New England Patriots, to assume the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterback spots this offseason. However, with how good O'Connell looked on Sunday, a similar performance against the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday could move him up the depth chart, and Hoyer down.