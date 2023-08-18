Las Vegas Raiders: 3 players who should fall down the depth chart after the Rams game
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and these three players could be sliding down the depth chart after it.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce
A former third-round draft pick from the Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock Era, Malcolm Koonce is fighting his way onto the 53-man roster this summer. To be fair, Koonce is doing a nice job this summer for the Raiders, and could certainly be with the team when they kick off their 2023 NFL season on the road against Denver in Week 1.
However, he is playing in a position group that is starting to get a bit crowded, especially with the return of Tyree Wilson to the fold this week. Koonce is currently listed as a second-team player on the Raiders depth chart, but with how good Jordan Willis looks, and with Wilson getting healthy, I believe he falls to the third team when all is said and done.
Koonce has a good chance to make the roster due to the fact he can play linebacker, and also be a depth guy coming off the edge. He is earning his spot on the roster this summer, no doubt about that, but in terms of the depth chart, he could take a real stumble when it is updated after the Rams game this Saturday.