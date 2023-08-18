Las Vegas Raiders: 3 players who should fall down the depth chart after the Rams game
The Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and these three players could be sliding down the depth chart after it.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders OT Justin Herron
The Raiders offensive line played very well against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and one player who really stood out was undrafted rookie Dalton Wagner. Since coming aboard after the 2023 NFL Draft, Wagner has been a guy who has been on our radar at Just Blog Baby, as he looks the part of a punishing offensive tackle at the NFL level.
With Thayer Munford Jr. fighting for a starting job, and Jermaine Eluemunor and Kolton Miller as the assumed starting tandem, Justin Herron is in big trouble right now. Wagner is younger, cheaper, and has a higher upside than Herron, and after an NFL debut that saw him play with a nastiness to him, he is someone Raider Nation is rallying around.
Herron is a solid veteran, and will get every chance to make the Raiders roster coming out of camp, but Wagner is someone who has done everything in his power to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. I expect him to get a lot of playing time against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the final touches on what has been an impressive summer for him.