3 Raiders players fighting for their job at training camp
- The backup QB job
- Battle at tight end
- Former All Pro losing his footing?
By Ryan Heckman
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to compete for anything, even within the AFC West this year, then they'll have to have a lot of things go right.
Fortunately, the Raiders had a fantastic 2023 NFL Draft as a whole. The team brought in a great amount of talent at various positions, and even added a luxury, depth pick with a guy like Tyree Wilson, making that pass rush into a three-headed monster.
As the Raiders go into training camp, some of these rookies will be pushing hard for key roles on the team. They may not all be looking to start, but the young guys will certainly play a pivotal role.
With that said, which veterans are currently in danger of losing their job and will be fighting for it throughout the coming weeks?
1. Brian Hoyer
Brian Hoyer has hardly played during the regular season dating back to 2018, and the 37-year-old will be fighting to keep his current backup quarterback job during camp. The Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, whom they like a lot and see a potential future with.
The nice thing about O'Connell is the fact that they have time to develop him. With Jimmy Garoppolo the starter, O'Connell won't be rushed. However, his performance during camp could propel him over Hoyer to overtake the backup quarterback job.
Hoyer, meanwhile, is on just a 2-year deal worth $4.5 million. With Garoppolo's injury history, it would make sense for Vegas to keep three quarterbacks instead of taking the chance and cutting Hoyer while eating a bit of dead money.
However, O'Connell will be pushing to take the veteran's job during training camp, no doubt. By the time Week 1 rolls around, Hoyer could be kicked down to third string.