6 Raiders players who could lose snaps to rookies in 2024
By Ryan Heckman
Ameer Abdullah, RB
At this point, it wouldn't surprise anybody if Ameer Abdullah didn't make this football team. It feels like he's been around forever, and for a running back, he's darn near close. Abdullah is set to turn 31 years old in June, which is far too old for a running back to have much use in today's NFL.
Abdullah plays on special teams, too, but with the Raiders having drafted Dylan Laube in the sixth round, we could see a changing of the guard. Laube is a good pass catcher and runs excellent routes for a running back. He also comes in with a lot of experience playing on special teams, even as a return man.
Amari Burney, LB
Finally, we get to a guy who is mostly a backup linebacker and special teamer. Veteran linebacker Amari Burney played 39 percent of snaps on special teams in his appearances last year, but this year's fifth-round pick, Tommy Eichenberg, looks like he'll end up taking Burney's place.
Eichenberg will probably spell Divine Deablo as the backup inside backer, but will also contribute quite a bit on special teams. The Ohio State product feels like too much of a lock to be a special teams ace, and Burney will see a decline in that respect.