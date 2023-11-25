Las Vegas Raiders: 3 players who must be better in Week 12 vs the Chiefs
For the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, these players must step up in a big way against Kansas City.
By Brad Weiss
Sunday brings a marquee matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they will play host to division rival Kansas City inside Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs are once again the team to beat in the AFC West, but they have looked beatable as of late, losing two of their last three games against Denver and Philadelphia.
The Raiders, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games, and are currently sitting at 5-6 on the season. With the bye week looming, this is as big a game as there is on the Raiders schedule the rest of the way, but can they finally slay the dragon that has become beating Kansas City?
To beat the Chiefs on Sunday, these three Raiders must be better than they have been in recent weeks.
Tyree Wilson
On Friday, news came down that star edge rusher Maxx Crosby would be listed as 'doubtful' for the game against the Chiefs, a huge blow to what the Raiders like to do on defense. Crosby and Patrick Mahomes have a long history of getting under each other's skin, and No. 98 on the field brings a certain swagger to the Raiders defensive unit.
In his place, rookie edge rusher Tyree Wilson must step up in a big way alongside the budding Malcolm Koonce. Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick this past April, and it is time for him to start playing like a top-10 pick.
Aidan O'Connell
Aidan O'Connell has led the Raiders to two wins in his last three starts, but he has to start playing a better brand of football. He is turning the ball over way too much, as evident by his 3-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the Raiders cannot afford to give the Chiefs more than their fair share of possessions on Sunday.
If O'Connell can protect the football like he did against the New York Giants, it will minimize how often Mahomes is on the field. That will go a long way in securing a victory for Las Vegas.
Jermaine Eluemunor
The pass protection has to be better, and it starts with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. With Kolton Miller possibly missing another game, Eluemunor, and second-year tackle Thayer Munford Jr. have to be perfect on Sunday against a tough Chiefs pass rush.
A rookie quarterback cannot be expected to thrive under pressure, so getting him help at the bookends is paramount against Kansas City. The Raiders have the talent to move the ball on offense, but if the Chiefs pass rush gets disruptive on Sunday, it could make for a long day for O'Connell and the rest of the offensive group.