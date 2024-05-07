One Raiders player on the roster bubble at each position
By Ryan Heckman
With the 2024 NFL Draft fully in the rear view, the Las Vegas Raiders are headed into the bulk of their offseason activities with the majority of roster-building behind them.
In total, draft weekend saw the Raiders bring in 25 new faces between undrafted rookies and draft selections.
Looking at the state of the roster, now we can start to see some positions taking shape.
Which players might be in some danger on this Raiders roster?
Let's take a look at some players who could be on the roster bubble in Las Vegas.
Quarterback: Anthony Brown
The quarterback position, for now, will feature a battle between second-year pro Aidan O'Connell and veteran Gardner Minshew. While many fans wanted the team to add a rookie within the first couple of rounds, Las Vegas chose not to.
instead, the team did add undrafted free agent Carter Bradley out of South Alabama. Now, depending on whether or not the Raiders want to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, both Bradley and veteran Anthony Brown could be on the chopping block. Brown likely has a better shot at making the practice squad, but Bradley could push him this summer.
Running Back: Ameer Abdullah
The running back room has gotten somewhat crowded over the offseason, as the Raiders added veteran Alexander Mattison to the fold. It'll be Zamir White getting the first crack at the starting gig, with Mattison backing him up.
Veteran Ameer Abdullah is still on the roster, but the Raiders also spent a sixth-round pick on Dylan Laube out of New Hampshire. Abdullah is set to turn 31 years old in June, and Las Vegas very well could prefer to keep the rookie ahead of him on the depth chart. Should the Raiders want to keep three running backs, Abdullah might be left on the outside looking in.