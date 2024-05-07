Just Blog Baby
One Raiders player on the roster bubble at each position

Who could be in danger after the NFL Draft?

By Ryan Heckman

Las Vegas Raiders, Raiders roster
Las Vegas Raiders, Raiders roster
Wide Receiver: DJ Turner

Since being an undrafted free agent back in 2021, DJ Turner has been mostly a practice squad member in Las Vegas. Speaking of which, the Raiders added three more undrafted receivers to the room, and Turner could be out of a job very soon, depending on how the summer goes.

The Raiders have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as the top three, with newly-signed Michael Gallup right there as well. Between Turner, a couple of other veterans and the three undrafted guys, it could be a battle for those fifth and sixth spots.

Tight End: Zach Gentry

Tight end is surely going to be a strength for this Raiders team, from here on out. Between Michael Mayer and this year's first-round pick, Brock Bowers, Las Vegas is set up nicely with a pair of young, dynamic tight ends. The Raiders also brought in former Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, who is an underrated receiving threat. That could leave Zach Gentry without a job, should the Raiders opt to keep just three.

Offensive Line: Jordan Meredith

On the interior offensive line, the Raiders decided to bring in free agent Cody Whitehair and then followed it up by drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and Andre James are still here, too, which could mean Jordan Meredith ends up being the first one out.

