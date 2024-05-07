One Raiders player on the roster bubble at each position
By Ryan Heckman
Wide Receiver: DJ Turner
Since being an undrafted free agent back in 2021, DJ Turner has been mostly a practice squad member in Las Vegas. Speaking of which, the Raiders added three more undrafted receivers to the room, and Turner could be out of a job very soon, depending on how the summer goes.
The Raiders have Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker as the top three, with newly-signed Michael Gallup right there as well. Between Turner, a couple of other veterans and the three undrafted guys, it could be a battle for those fifth and sixth spots.
Tight End: Zach Gentry
Tight end is surely going to be a strength for this Raiders team, from here on out. Between Michael Mayer and this year's first-round pick, Brock Bowers, Las Vegas is set up nicely with a pair of young, dynamic tight ends. The Raiders also brought in former Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, who is an underrated receiving threat. That could leave Zach Gentry without a job, should the Raiders opt to keep just three.
Offensive Line: Jordan Meredith
On the interior offensive line, the Raiders decided to bring in free agent Cody Whitehair and then followed it up by drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and Andre James are still here, too, which could mean Jordan Meredith ends up being the first one out.