5 Las Vegas Raiders who won't be back in 2024
Do the Las Vegas Raiders move on from these guys in one way or another?
By Ryan Heckman
The Las Vegas Raiders have some important decisions to make in the near future. Whether it's at head coach or quarterback, this is a team that's far from certain about some key areas.
When it comes to the roster, there are some notable veteran names that this team will not have around come Week 1 of the 2024 season.
Who are they, and why would they be let go in some fashion? Let's get to the names.
1. Bilal Nichols, DL
The Raiders really need to find themselves a difference-maker against the run this offseason. Bilal Nichols' contract is up, and he failed to meet expectations this year. He was not great against the run or in pass rush situations, but Nichols was even worse against the run, all things considered.
The Raiders actually produced in terms of getting sacks on the quarterback, but their line has to improve as a whole and especially against the run. Nichols has had his two worst years defending the run over the past two seasons. Prior to joining Las Vegas, he was graded significantly higher via outlets like Pro Football Focus in each of his first four seasons.
There shouldn't be any reason Las Vegas brings him back. Based on his two years with the team, the evidence is clear. He will not be back for 2024.