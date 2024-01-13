5 Las Vegas Raiders who won't be back in 2024
Do the Las Vegas Raiders move on from these guys in one way or another?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Hunter Renfrow, WR
This has been in the works for almost a year now, but the Raiders absolutely need to release wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Last offseason, the team brought in Jakobi Meyers to play, essentially, the same position as Renfrow.
Meyers busted loose in 2023, hauling in 71 receptions for 807 yards and eight touchdowns. He cememted himself in the previously-filled role that Renfrow occupied. Having once signed a two-year deal worth $32 million, Renfrow enters the second season of that deal at the new league year.
If the Raiders cut him, they can save about $8 million in doing so. Last year, there were reports that the team tried to trade him, but did not receive any significant interest. He is still a highly-effective slot receiver and should have no problem finding work. But, the Raiders gave their hand away after signing Meyers. Nobody is going to trade for the last year of his contract.
Therefore, Las Vegas should cut their losses and recoup some savings against the cap for this year. Cutting him early on, too, would give him the privilege of getting a bit of a head start on finding a new team. It would be beneficial for both the team and the player, in this instance, for him to be let loose earlier rather than later.