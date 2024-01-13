5 Las Vegas Raiders who won't be back in 2024
Do the Las Vegas Raiders move on from these guys in one way or another?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Josh Jacobs, RB
This isn't necessarily a knock against Josh Jacobs, but if you read the tea leaves, it seems highly unlikely that the Raiders bring hiim back for the coming season. Last year, things got somewhat tense for Jacobs, in terms of his relationship with the organization, at least.
Las Vegas wanted him to play on the franchise tag last season, which would have paid him $10 million. Instead, the two sides finally came to an agreement on a re-worked, one-year deal that paid him $12 million. Jacobs went on record, after it was all over, saying that there was "no hate" from his standpoint or the organization's. Although, that seems doubtful. I'd assume Jacobs was just trying to say the right things.
Last season's rushing leader came back down to earth in 2023, going for just 805 yards and six scores, while averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He might be only 25 years old, but because of his five seasons in the league and totaling over 1,300 carries in those seasons, Jacobs appears to be heading in a downward trend, production-wise.
Zamir White ran fine in Jacobs' place last year, while he dealt with injury. Whether or not White is the answer remains to be seen, but the fact is, running backs are not hard to come by, especially in a passing league.