5 Las Vegas Raiders who won't be back in 2024
Do the Las Vegas Raiders move on from these guys in one way or another?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Brandon Facyson, CB
After signing a two-year deal worth $6.5 million last year, cornerback Brandon Facyson spent the majority of last season on injured reserve. He came back to appear in the team's final three games, playing a total of 44 snaps.
Not that it's a huge sample size, but Pro Football Focus gave Facyson an overall grade of 51.7, with a grade of 55.4 in coverage.
Entering his second season on this contract, Facyson is set to count just under $3 million against the cap. However, if the Raiders cut him, they could end up saving about $2.6 million. For a guy who doesn't necessarily look like a key part of the team's future, and is going on 30 years old, that seems like the logical move for the Raiders -- to cut him.
Without Facyson, the Raiders' pass defense improved quite a bit over the course of the season, ending as the league's 12th ranked unit. Las Vegas could have a significant void at cornerback this offseason, too, if they allow Amik Robertson to sign with another team. All in all, this could be a position that is overhauled in a big way.