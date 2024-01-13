5 Las Vegas Raiders who won't be back in 2024
Do the Las Vegas Raiders move on from these guys in one way or another?
By Ryan Heckman
5. Jimmy Garoppolo
The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a pretty hefty contract last offseason, giving him a 3-year, $72.5 million deal. Rookie Aidan O'Connell wound up finishing out the year, even when Garoppolo returned from a back injury. Under Antonio Pierce, the team seemed destined to go a different direction, no matter how much the veteran was making.
Now, going into this offseason, O'Connell isn't even the sure fire starter going into 2024. In fact, many predict the team to end up moving up and drafting a top rookie or even making a trade for someone that could be on the block.
If the Raiders opt to cut Garoppolo, they would incur about $28 million in dead money. However, if they could find a trade partner before June 1, they would save $11.4 million (per Over the Cap).
Trading his contract might be difficult early on in the offseason, but after the draft, there could be a team or two left wondering what their next steps are at the position. There might end up being a spot where Garoppolo could go to be a bridge for a rookie who might not be ready. Every year, there are quarterback competitions during the summer. There has to be a team out there willing to trade even a late pick for the veteran.
If not, Las Vegas could wind up eating a lot of dead money.