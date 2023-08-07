4 Raiders players who won't survive training camp
Through a couple weeks of training camp, which players simply won't make it?
By Ryan Heckman
A couple weeks into Las Vegas Raiders training camp, there are some notable storylines forming.
The defense has dominated as of late, which is a welcomed sign for Raiders fans, especially playing within a division featuring Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. But, on the flip side, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled big time.
It's tough to tell just what the offense is going to look like with some question marks lurking. Between Garoppolo's rust and the Josh Jacobs situation, no one knows what to expect.
What we can start figuring out, though, is which of the players on the current roster won't make it onto the final, 53-man edition.
1. George Tarlas, EDGE
The Raiders are obviously loaded up with three key names at defensive end. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones headline that group, with the latter needing to pick it up in his second year with the team. If Jones returns to form, even slightly, this defense is going to take a step forward.
First-round pick Tyree Wilson is going to give this line a huge boost, too, and should be back on the field soon after recovering from a foot injury.
Behind those three are a few different guys, including veterans Jordan Willis, Malcolm Koonce and Isaac Rochell. There are also a handful of undrafted rookies in this group, featuring former Boise State edge rusher George Tarlas. So far in camp, Tarlas hasn't received a whole lot of hype and wasn't picked up quickly after the draft.
It wasn't until May 12 that Tarlas signed with Vegas, and again, you haven't heard much of his name during camp just yet.