4 Raiders players who won't survive training camp
Through a couple weeks of training camp, which players simply won't make it?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Chase Garbers, QB
Ah, yes, it's the position everyone within the AFC West loves to talk about within Raiders camp. If you're a Raiders fan, you might try spinning training camp in a positive manner thus far, giving props to the defense. If you're a rival fan, though, it's going to be a whole lot of fun picking apart Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles so far.
Not to mention, rookie Aidan O'Connell has been looking good. O'Connell is doing all of the right things and making some excellent plays, showing that he might be able to eventually take over for Garoppolo down the line.
Brian Hoyer is still there, too, and could be a nice tool for O'Connell's development. The Raiders very well could, and probably should, keep all three of those quarterbacks on the final roster. But, when it comes to the recently-released and recently re-signed Chase Garbers, he won't be so lucky.
Just under a couple of weeks ago, the team waived Garbers. Then, days later, they brought him back. The ability for Vegas to make moves like that, so easily, should prove that Garbers does not have a future with the team. He's simply a camp body, and that's it.