4 Raiders players who won't survive training camp
Through a couple weeks of training camp, which players simply won't make it?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Bryce Cosby, CB
At cornerback, the Raiders had a group that didn't necessarily feature one standout, concrete option on the outside. Then, they signed veteran Marcus Peters, and that gave them a guy to stand on. Aside from Peters, though, this is still a very thin group. Starting opposite of Peters is likely going to be Duke Shelley, who has worked his way into being a fairly respectable starter, but he's no where near the "shut down" status.
Behind those two, it's a myriad of veterans, rookie fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett and the undrafted Azizi Hearn. So far, Bennett has been a camp favorite and has provided us with some excellent press time. Hearing the rookie speak about how he's soaking up knowledge from the veterans on the team and acting with such humility is something fans have loved seeing so far.
At nickel, the Raiders have Nate Hobbs starting with veteran Tyler Hall behind him. Then, there's Bryce Cosby, who has yet to see any real NFL playing time and has been mostly a practice squad guy with Vegas. At the moment, that's what it appears to be, once again, for the veteran. He hasn't received much buzz during camp and won't be around to see the active roster.