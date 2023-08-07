4 Raiders players who won't survive training camp
Through a couple weeks of training camp, which players simply won't make it?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Kristian Wilkerson, WR
At wide receiver, the Raiders have a veteran-led group featuring arguably the best wide receiver in the game, Davante Adams. The 30-year-old is still getting it done and showed he is still an alpha last season, putting up a monstrous season.
Vegas also has Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers starting, who are great possession receivers and can help move chains with their route-running and short/intermediate routes. Veterans Phillip Dorsett, Keelan Cole and Deandre Carter round out the top six, here. But, rookie third-round pick Tre Tucker could be climbing the depth chart in a hurry, too. His speed has been all the rage in the first couple weeks.
Behind those seven, there are four more veterans, and one of them is Kristian Wilkerson. Not having received much buzz, Wilkerson appears to be a guy the Raiders could easily move on from in the coming days.
This is a deep group, at wide receiver, and Wilkerson is far too buried on the depth chart to be considered for a roster spot, when it's all said and done.