5 Raiders playing for their jobs in Week 18
Could 2024 look that much different?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Bo Hardegree, Interim Offensive Coordinator
The Raiders' offense has been volatile under Bo Hardegree, since he took over as interim offensive coordinator. We have seen a franchise-record performance where the Raiders put up 63 points on a division rival in the Los Angeles Chargers, and in prime time on a short week.
We have also seen them get shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings just a few weeks ago. There was a four-game stretch where Las Vegas went 1-3 while scoring under 20 points in all of those contests, and averaged under 12 points per game as well.
Hardegree has been an offensive assistant for most of his professional coaching career, and I am not quite sure he has done enough in this position to earn his keep going forward. In all likelihood, Hardegree isn't coaching for his future in Las Vegas, but for a job elsewhere in 2024.
The Raiders will probably want to bring in a fresh offensive staff for the coming year, but Hardegree will have to put on one excellent showing in Week 18 if he is to be considered for anything other than an assistant gig this next season.